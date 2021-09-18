Golf tourism expected to grow in the Dominican Republic

268,000 golfers visited DR. In 2019; this niche contributed US$419 million to the economy.

The Dominican Republic could have an increase of 11% compared to 2019 in the arrival of tourists from the golf niche. This is because the U.S. market, which is the most important to the country, is expected to grow and expand.

National figures have been increasing staggeringly, except for 2020. According to the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO), in 2018, the arrival of tourists grew by 17% compared to 2017, and 230 thousand golfers were received, who had 289,000 rounds of golf or games. And it is estimated that they made contributions to the economy of US$390 million.

And in 2019, the growth was 14%, 268 thousand golfers were received with 335 thousand plays, and economic contributions of US $ 419 million are estimated.

The executive director of Target Marketing Consultants, the company that organizes the DR Golf Travel Exchange, Teddy De Lara, explained that in 2019 the country was declared the golf destination of the world by IAGTO. He explained that there are 28 golf courses in DR, but there are 18 most used by golf tourists. Furthermore, he said that golf tourists visit the most are between January and April, and a significant increase is expected because it is an outdoor sport.

According to the National Golf Foundation (NGF), in the United States, a third of its population participates in the sport of golf.

However, De Lara said that media promotion and participation in events worldwide must be increased so that the country is promoted as a destination and good figures are maintained. He stressed that more than 70% of the operators and specialized golf agents in the United States rate the Dominican destination as very favorable for golf-loving customers since, in addition to safety and good weather, there are excellent air connections and a wide variety of golf resorts.

De Lara announced that next Sunday, September 19 to Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Secrets Cap Cana hotel of the AMR Collection hotel chain, the “Dominican Republic Golf Travel Exchange” will be held, organized by Target Consultores.

In its seventh edition, the event is held to strengthen the Dominican Republic as an ideal destination for golf. It will be attended by tour operators, international media specialized in golf, hotel directors involved in the sector, and special guests.