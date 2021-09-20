Get ready for a higher light bill starting Oct.

Santo Domingo.- As of October 1, transition rates will begin to be implemented for regulated users of electricity distribution companies: Edesur, Edeeste and Edenorte.

The measure, which is part of the Electricity Pact, will imply adjustments of the charges on a quarterly basis, “in such a way as to allow regulated users or customers to gradually adapt to the new conditions.”

With this, the subsidized rates will become reference rates, “ensuring that the current cross-subsidy is gradually dismantled,” according to resolution 075-2021 of the Superintendence of Electricity (SIE).

“The transition rate regime will begin in October 2021 and end in December 2026, that is, it will extend for a period of 21 quarters,” indicates the resolution of the SIE.

The resolution does not indicate what the new rates will be or under what conditions they will be applied, beyond their quarterly periodicity.