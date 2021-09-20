Industries again question the severance pay

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD), president Celso Juan Marranzini, believes that reforms related to the dynamics of companies should be worked on in an integral way.

The Labor Code, the severance payment, the reform of the social security model and the Fiscal Pact are among the most sensitive for the private sector.

All three are discussed at the national dialogue table recently convened by President Luis Abinader to advance by 12 points.

For Marranzini, the reform of labor, pension and tax regulations must be comprehensive.

“We must work on these reforms as something integral, seeing the development of the country ahead and that times have changed,” said the representative of the industries.