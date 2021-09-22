Chicken imports fail to trim prices

Santo Domingo.- Despite the green light for chicken imports by the Government to influence a drop in the price, that has not registered a drop, indicated merchants told El Dia.

The price of chicken continues to sell between 70 pesos and 80 pesos, said Aridio Reynoso, while Jennifer Gil, also a retail chicken seller in the Cristo Rey market, said that the clientele has decreased by 20% due to the increases.

Likewise, she indicated that the increase has two months and does not show a reduction in its costs, so they have had to buy the chicken at 70 to sell it at 75 pesos.