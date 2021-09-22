Shippers warn of container shortage

Santo Domingo.- The containers in which the products that Dominicans buy for the Christmas season are may not arrive in time at the country’s ports, due to the persistent problem in world maritime transport, caused by the pandemic .

The president of the Association of Shippers of the Dominican Republic (ANRD), Teddy Heinsen, specified that by this date generally importers have already bought Christmas products and are shipped.

However, Heinsen said that transport capacities from China are limited and it is very likely that some of those vans will not arrive on time.