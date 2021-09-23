Electricity subsidy to reach US$900.0M

Santo Domingo.- The electricity subsidy that the Dominican Government had estimated for 2021 will end up being higher, due to the international rise in the prices of generation fuels (coal and natural gas).

For this year the authorities project to pay between US$895 million and US$900 million, a figure that exceeds the US$747 million calculated for 2021.

The vice president of the Unified Council of electricity distribution companies (EDE), Andrés Astacio, indicated that they still do not have the estimates of the expenditure that the State will have to make for next year for that reason.