US ambassador-nominee lays out his mission

Santo Domingo ..- “As a lifelong businessman, I will contribute my background and experience to continue the important work with an important economic partner in the Caribbean,” said Calvin Smyre as the first reaction to being nominated by US president, Joe Biden, to be ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

According to an article published by newspaper The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the politician eagerly awaits the new challenge of fulfilling the role of ambassador to half the island of Hispaniola.

Upon receiving the information that he had been nominated by Biden for the post, Smyre stated that it is a “great honor” and that he hopes to advance the interests of the United States.