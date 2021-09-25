LPG rises RD$2 per gallon and other fuels maintain prices

The government made commitments to importers for RD$411 million this week.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) informed that the price of fuels would remain unchanged, except for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which will increase RD$2 for the week of September 25 to October 1, 2021.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Ramon Perez Fermin, explained that the government assumed commitments with importers for RD$411 million this week to keep the price of most fuels unchanged and thus prevent LPG from going up RD$36, Regular Gasoline RD$11. 00; Regular Gasoil RD$16.04; Optimum Gasoil for RD$1.80, among other products whose value has also been conserved, assuming their increases and compensating for previous debts accumulated from periods in which the value of fuels did not vary.

International context

The MICM explained that during this week, the international prices of WTI surpassed US$73.00, establishing an average in this period of US$71.48, higher than that of the previous week of US$70.24, after having traded in July at US$76.98 per barrel as the highest value in the last three years.

For the week of September 25 to October 1, 2021, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes provides that fuels will be marketed at the following prices:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$261.80 per gallon, maintains its price.

Regular Gasoline will be sold at RD$243.30 per gallon, keeping its price.

Regular Gasoil will be sold at RD$188.90 per gallon and will keep its price.

Optimum Gasoil will be sold at RD$212.20 per gallon and will keep its price.

Avtur will be sold at RD$161.90 per gallon and will keep its price.

Kerosene will be sold at RD$185.70 per gallon and will keep its price.

Fuel Oil #6 will sell at RD$136.70 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Fuel Oil 1%S will be sold at RD$153.62 per gallon, keeping its price.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD$129.10/gl: RD$2.00 increase.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter maintains its price.

The weekly average exchange rate is RD$56.73 from the Central Bank’s daily publications.