Manufacturing sputters in Aug., Industries

Santo Domingo.- The Monthly Manufacturing Activity Index (IMAM) of Dominican Republic’s Industries Association (AIRD) fell in August, in relation to July 2021, from 57.3 to 54.4, paced by sales and production.

The “volume of sales” went from 55.1 in July to 48.3 in August and that of production from 54.4 to 44.

The variable of “employment” went from 54 in the seventh month of the year to 50 in August, while the “inventory of premium materials” went from 65.3 to 66.3 in the same period.

The “supplier delivery time” went from 73.3 in July to 80.9 in August, or three of the five variables considered showed a downward trend in August compared to July 2021.

“When the IMAM is below the 50-point threshold, it reflects that the economic conditions and prospects of the manufacturing sector are considered unfavorable.”