Economy September 28, 2021 | 8:21 am

A loaf of 10 buns of bread nears one dollar

Santo Domingo.- The price of bread will depend on the size, type and quality, in addition to the cost of the raw material in international markets.

According to the data published by Proconsumidor, the price of bread has been stable in the main supermarkets in the country.

“In January 2021 the price of a bag of 10 pieces “pan de agua” of water bread was marketed in supermarkets, on average, at RD $ 49.67 (US$90) and in September at RD $ 49.66.”

However, grocery stores consulted assure that the price rose more than a month ago.
2 Comments
Carlos Hernandez
September 28, 2021 9:47 am

Should be US$.90 …….I think.

alfredo hidalgo
September 28, 2021 10:19 am
Reply to  Carlos Hernandez

That is about right…

