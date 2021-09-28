Dominican leader sees a closer knit LatAm

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is sure that in the current context it is necessary to propose a Latin American integration based on freedom, democracy and inclusive development.

In his opening remarks at the Regional Meeting of Economic and Geopolitical Challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean, organized by the Center for Analysis for Public Policies (CAPP), Abinader assured that “the world can have a very important new actor (Latin America), one that speaks the same language, that has a thousand accents, but which pursues a united purpose: the well-being of its peoples.”

Dictatorships in LatAm

The establishment and permanence of governments labeled as dictatorships in the region is one of its main challenges, mentioned by several of the speakers at the forum that will take place until 6pm Tuesday.