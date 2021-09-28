Dominican leader sees a closer knit LatAm
Simon Bolivar, uniter.
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is sure that in the current context it is necessary to propose a Latin American integration based on freedom, democracy and inclusive development.
In his opening remarks at the Regional Meeting of Economic and Geopolitical Challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean, organized by the Center for Analysis for Public Policies (CAPP), Abinader assured that “the world can have a very important new actor (Latin America), one that speaks the same language, that has a thousand accents, but which pursues a united purpose: the well-being of its peoples.”
Dictatorships in LatAm
The establishment and permanence of governments labeled as dictatorships in the region is one of its main challenges, mentioned by several of the speakers at the forum that will take place until 6pm Tuesday.
DR has historicaly not been part of any of the continental integration organizations. For many years DR was only memeber of the UN and OAS, it was just recently that DR became a member of SICA. and an observer in CARICOM. That has translated into a weak relationship with the rest of the continent and a weak passport.
