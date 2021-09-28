Dominican Republic 2022 budget US$47.3B

Santo Domingo.- The Council of Ministers reviewed during Monday the projected General State Budget for the year 2022, which will be RD$1.46 trillion (US$47.3 billion).

For more than an hour, the Council, headed by President Luis Abinader, learned of the amount that must be sent to Congress before October 1, as stipulated in the Constitution.

The document was presented by the Minister of Economy, Miguel Ceara Hatton, and sets forth the most relevant public policies, plans, programs and projects of the current government administration.