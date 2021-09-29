New banknote 200 pesos will circulate

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) reported that a new 200 Dominican peso note, series 2020, will circulate from today, containing a new security thread.

This banknote, whose manufacture was ordered by international public tender in February 2020, contains the same security features of the 200 Dominican peso banknotes currently in circulation, which will remain valid for the payment of all public and private obligations.

The incorporation of the security thread contemplates “change from pink to green when tilting the banknote, being combinable with the isotype of the institutional visual identity; it also contains the value of the denomination in digits and is shaped like a window,” says the BCRD.

The new issue maintains previous characteristics, with a more accentuated mark for the blind; the watermark with the patrician Juan Pablo Duarte that can be seen in the backlight; and the banknote identification number in a horizontal position.