Power companies expect up to a 10% growth

Santo Domingo.- The demand for electricity in the country is estimated to grow significantly, between 8% and 10% this year, reported the Dominican Association of the Electricity Industry (ADIE), when making a comparison of the variable with 2020 , taking into account the rapid economic growth and the heat wave that affects the country.

The ADIE indicated that this situation also occurs in a scenario with an upward trend in the prices of generation fuels and certain levels of shortages, as a result of the global economy taking off, demand for hydrocarbons greater than projected by large consumers, delays in investments in the sector and problems in the logistics chain, as a result of the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.