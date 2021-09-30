21.54 % of Dominican households reduced number of meals per day due to pandemic

The data includes an evaluation of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in which the Ministry of Economy, the agencies, funds, and programs of the United Nations System (UN), the European Union, the World Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank participated with information collected in the period March-December 2020.

“It is estimated that, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the extreme poverty rate increased from 3% to 8.2% (576,000 new extreme poor), and the general poverty rate from 21.4% to 34.6% (1.4 million new poor), which implies an increase of 13.3 percentage points, to return to the levels registered in 2014.”

Due to the low purchasing power, the report states that 21.54% of the households evaluated reported that they had to reduce the number of meals per day.

31% said they reduced the portion or amount of food served.

Even 2.7% of households reported whole days without eating.

The government took measures to guarantee agricultural production, even the interviewees admitted the availability and quality of food in the markets, however, they reported that their income was insufficient to counteract inflation.