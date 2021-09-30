Gov. to spend US$55M in Santiago

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced Wednesday night that the government will spend RD$42 billion (US$55 million) in Santiago over the next four years in the execution of new infrastructure works.

During his intervention at the opening of the Expo Cibao 2021 fair, before an audience made up of business leaders, the president explained that the Santiago 2025 plan includes the construction of a monorail, a cable car, a better bus network and the promotion of use of bicycles.

The project includes the construction of 1,200 apartments in the Hato del Yaque municipal district.

Likewise, the improvement of 39 kilometers of road in Santiago. The projects include the expansion of the Duarte highway at the entrance to the province and the Gregorio Luperón highway, whose works were started today by the president.