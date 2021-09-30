Ports, the key for Hub Caribbean investment

Santo Domingo.- The executive director of the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM), Jean Luis Rodríguez, met with his counterparts from Puerto Rico, Joel PizáBatiz and from Curaçao, Humberto de Castro in the framework of the international fair Seatrade Cruise Global that took place in Miami, to establish inter-institutional relationships and foster strategic alliances that provide solutions to the sector.

Rodríguez highlighted the importance of this type of meeting with which they seek to share experiences in the integral management of the region’s ports and improve the quality of the service provided to shipping companies and cruise ships.

“These are opportunities to learn from our counterparts in the Caribbean region, to know the good and the bad, and to apply in our country the good practices that strengthen us in the purpose of becoming a logistics Hub of the region, not only in terms of cargo, but also in the field of cruises. Working together will allow us to achieve this goal sooner.”