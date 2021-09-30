Power plant to get coal, but details linger

Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines Minister, Antonio Almonte on Wed. said the Punta Catalina Power Plant will not be shut down due to lack of coal and revealed an agreement with the Colombian authorities to supply at least five shipments so that the energy complex continues operating.

He explained that the first of five shipments of 60,000 tons of coal each left from Puerto Bolívar, Colombia, for a total of 300,000 metric tons.

However, details were requested from the ministry about the operation, what public process is it based on, and which company ships coal from Colombia, but no response was received by Diario Libre.