Expect delays in all Dominican ports

Santo Domingo.- Delays in maritime transport worldwide – a situation that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic – continues to affect the delivery times of goods in Dominican ports, including those destined for the Christmas shopping period.

The commercial director of the Caucedo Multimodal Port, Ramón Badía, although he preferred not to speak directly about the merchandise for the end of the year, declared that there could be delays in it, due to the general complications that the sector is experiencing, mainly cargo from Asia.

Badía revealed that the ships are arriving at the country’s ports a week or two late and sometimes up to a month, and stated that currently no shipping line service arrives on time.

“We continue to receive a lot of cargo. September is the only month that we handle less imports than usual, but the congestion was so great that almost all the volume arrived two days before the end of the month. “