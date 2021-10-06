Dominican high court zaps a major airport project

Santo Domingo.- The Superior Administrative Court revoked an August 11, 2020 ruling, that granted a permit from the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) for the construction of an international airport in Bávaro, considering it harmful to the public interest.

The ruling accepted the declaration of “harmfulness” issued by the IDAC in December 2020 and brought before the Superior Administrative Court on January 19, 2021 for judicial validation.

“Administrative act number 2293 of August 11, 2020, issued by the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) is revoked,” states the sentence that was unanimously approved by the judges of the Second Chamber of the Superior Administrative Court.