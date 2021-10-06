Retailers upbeat on business, insist on Labor Code

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Santiago Chamber of Commerce and Production, Carlos Iglesias, highlighted this Wednesday the speed with which production in this region was reactivated in the midst of a pandemic, in sectors as vital as the free trade zone, construction, and agriculture. And trade.

He stated that the institution accompanied its members to face the situation, providing them with adequate protocols, incorporating changes to speed up services, and serving as a liaison with the corresponding authorities.

In addition, the employer once again raised his voice regarding the need to update and modify the Labor Code. He suggested reaching a “consensual” proposal that achieves “flexibility in the work modality and improvement in procedures.”