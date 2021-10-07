Dominican Republic to grow 9.1%, but watch deficit

Santo Domingo.- After 2020 in which the local economy fell -6.7%, the World Bank projects that the Dominican Republic will grow 9.1% this year.

However, its chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean, William Maloney, warns that the government of Luis Abinader has to pay attention to the deficit and the total debt of the country that the pandemic has caused.

He told Diario Libre during the virtual presentation yesterday of a recent regional report of the agency, that the Dominican Republic is an example of good investment in the purchase of anticovid vaccines, despite its weight in the budget.

“Obviously it cost a lot (the country) to buy vaccines, the deficit has increased because of that. However, the returns on this investment are very profitable. Obviously, at this point we have to watch what is happening with the deficits and with the total debt, but this was clearly a good investment “