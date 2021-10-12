Agency to build 10 bridges in small towns

Santo Domingo.- The Presidential Commission for Provincial Development Support (CPADP), will spend more than RD$305.43 million in the construction of ten bridges in different provinces of the country.

In Santo Domingo Oeste, the institution broke ground for the reconstruction work of the road bridge over the ravine of the community of Villa María in the municipal district of Pantoja, Los Alcarrizos.

It will also build the bridge over the Higüero river in La Cuaba neighborhood, Pedro Brand municipality.