Dominican Customs: Imports jump 40.35% to Aug.

Santo Domingo.- Customs reported that total imports for the period January – August 2021, amount to US$15.3 billion, an increase of 40.36%, in relation to the same period of the year 2020.

According to Customs Comercio Magazine, when looking at non-oil imports, the growth is 36.49%, going from US$9.5 billion to US$12.9 billion in the same period of 2021.

It added that 79.14% of imports entered under the release-for-consumption regime, 20.35% through free zones and the remaining 0.51% through other regimes.

Customs explains that, of the total imports, 47.18% corresponds to consumer goods, 38.21% to raw materials, while the remaining 14.62% to capital goods. Consumer goods grew 39.83%, while raw materials and capital goods grew 55.72% and 12.69%, respectively.