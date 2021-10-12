Dominican Gov. to get US$73.7M for 5G lease

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican State will receive US$73.7 million for awarding Claro and Altice the deployment of 5G.

The regulator Dominican Telecommunications Institute (Indotel) will award the Dominican Telecommunications Company (Claro) and Altice Dominicana the licenses for the implementation of the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G) in the country.

In a statement, Indotel explained that the Claro company presented the highest economic offer per unit of Megahertz (MHz) per year, for US$37.9 million. and, in accordance with the bidding documents, it obtained the right to first select the band segment in which it wishes to operate.