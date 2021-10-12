Icon Dominican beer faces bottle crunch

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican National Brewery reported today that the demand for its flagship product Cerveza Presidente has grown in the period of economic reopening in the current pandemic and the company, despite having increased production compared to the period prior to the health crisis, has found it difficult to satisfy 100%.

“The fundamental reason is that the company has not received the amount of bottles it requires to meet this new demand due to the global shortage of glass containers, in addition to the great difficulties in the global supply chain, something that is also felt in the local market as access to various mass consumer goods becomes more difficult,” the company reported in a press release.

It highlighted that, according to media reports, 94% of the companies included in the Fortune 1000 list are facing interruptions in their production processes due to the global shortage of supplies such as cardboard, aluminum or plastic, necessary for the packaging of its products.