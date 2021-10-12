US$1.3B for paving and sidewalks

Santo Domingo.- Public Works Minister, Deligne Ascención, announced a program of reconstruction, paving and patching of streets, construction of sidewalks and gutters in all of Dominican Republic’s provinces, at a cost of RD$72 billion (US$1.3 billion).

Ascención spoke in a mass in the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo, San Carlos sector, whose structures were renovated by Public Works.

“We are going to start in the next few days, a broad reconstruction, paving, patching and construction of sidewalks and containers in all neighborhoods and urbanizations of the 31 provinces of the country and the National District, with an investment of approximately 72 billion of pesos.”