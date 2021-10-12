Economy October 12, 2021 | 8:27 am

US$1.3B for paving and sidewalks

Santo Domingo.- Public Works Minister, Deligne Ascención, announced a program of reconstruction, paving and patching of streets, construction of sidewalks and gutters in all of Dominican Republic’s provinces, at a cost of RD$72 billion (US$1.3 billion).

Ascención spoke in a mass in the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo, San Carlos sector, whose structures were renovated by Public Works.

“We are going to start in the next few days, a broad reconstruction, paving, patching and construction of sidewalks and containers in all neighborhoods and urbanizations of the 31 provinces of the country and the National District, with an investment of approximately 72 billion of pesos.”
5 Comments
Jonny Hewer
October 12, 2021 9:49 am

It’s good news, but I hope it’s done to a proper standard, because usually everything breaks up again after a very short time.

Paul Tierney
October 12, 2021 11:33 am

Good news. Yet, as almost always the favored and influential will have sidewalks and streets improved at or near their properties placed high on the list of these projects.

bernie sierr
October 12, 2021 11:42 am

We are in crisis and this works can wait another year so we don’t have to borrow money to do it. Let’s do thing responsibly.

La Trinitaria 2.0
October 12, 2021 7:30 pm

Over a billion dollars??? umm hope this doesn’t end in the wrong hands.

Dr finest
October 13, 2021 12:16 am
Reply to  La Trinitaria 2.0

lmao i though the same +_+”

