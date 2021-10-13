Ambitious hotel project breaks ground in Santiago

Santiago.- Vice President Raquel Peña headed groundbreaking for the construction of Santiago Center, an initiative that will operate on the concept of mixed urban use made up of the Hotel Santiago, an events and convention center, and a retail and entertainment area.

The Hotel Santiago, Curio Collection by Hilton, will be located in Santiago Center and arises with the vocation of being a first level option for the corporate or business tourist, national or international, in an environment that reflects the essence of the city of Santiago.

The Hotel Santiago will be managed by Highgate Hotels, one of the leading hotel operators in the region with more than 65,000 rooms under contract, according to a press release.

Santiago Center will be located at the intersection of Estrella Sadhalá avenues with Juan Pablo Duarte, about 20 minutes from Cibao International Airport.