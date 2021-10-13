Dominican leader in no rush to raise taxes

Santo Domingo.- The beginning of the talks between Dominican President, Luis Abinader, with different sectors represented in the National Dialogue to discuss the issue of tax reform, has yet to be set, despite the announcement by the Government in the last meeting of his cabinet.

The Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, said on Wednesday that we must wait for the Government through the corresponding mechanisms to report on the meetings.

“Let us consistently hope that the Dominican government, through the corresponding channels, can discuss and initiate those conversations. It has not done so while waiting for the document that, although it has been circulating for a long time, is not an official document,” Paliza said when asked about the course of the proposed tax reform.

On Wed. the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) said through a statement that it is aware that the country’s tax system requires updating, but cannot be rushed.