IMF: Dominican Republic economy will grow 9.5% in 2021

Santo Domingo.- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the Dominican economy will grow 9.5% in 2021, a percentage slightly higher than the 9.1% recently estimated by the World Bank.

The positive projection is contrary to the drop of -6.7% registered by the local economy in 2020, as a result of the economic closures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With percentages higher than the Dominican Republic, the IMF only places Guyana (20.4%), Aruba (12.8%), Panama (12%), Chile (11%) and Peru (10%) in the region.

The figures are compiled in the report World Economic Outlook, released yesterday.