Biggest brewery urges return of bottles

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican National Brewery (CDN) appealed this Thursday to the retailers and consumers of its brand to, together with the company, increase the return of bottles to reduce the deficit in the supply of the product caused by the lack of packaging.

Robert Espinal, commercial director of the company, clarified that “exogenous factors” influence the process that prevents supplying the Presidente beer market, whose demand is increasing more and more to satisfy it, production has also increased by 10%.

He reported that they buy 85% of all the bottles that go to the market, of that proportion, 37% return from the retailers and the rest from the bottle racks that are the collectors, but that a large number of bottles remain in the houses, the yard of the houses, in stadiums and other places where the product is consumed.