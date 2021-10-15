Remittances, a Dominican lifeline

Santo Domingo.- People who send remittances to the Dominican Republic do so to meet the needs of their families such as food, studies and medicine, and to create savings for a possible retirement in the country.

In addition, many of the Dominicans abroad invest in real estate projects in the country to increase their income and create a “cushion” for when they come on vacation.

“My husband has been in the United States for five years. He sends us a few dollars to pay for the apartment, food and studies for the two boys. I try to sell some little things to have another entry,” says beneficiary Margaret Ortiz to Diario Libre.