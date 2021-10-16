Regular gasoline rises 3 pesos/gallon, reports Industry and Commerce

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced an increase of 3 pesos to regular gasoline during the next week, so a gallon will henceforth be sold at 249.80 pesos.

A gallon of premium gasoline, optimal diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, and the natural gas meter will maintain the prices they have so far.

That is: premium gasoline will continue to be on sale at 265.80 per gallon; optimal diesel at about 212.20 and liquefied gas at 134.10 per gallon. The cubic meter of natural gas will continue to cost 28.97, the institution reported.