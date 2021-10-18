Hoteliers demand Dominican Gov. action to compete

Santo Domingo.- The Association Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) highlighted the importance of maintaining policies to promote the tourism industry as tools to guarantee the regional competitiveness of the tourism sector.

It said that maintains growth rates experienced in recent years, both in investment through the development of new hotel rooms and complementary offer infrastructure, as well as the arrival of tourists to our territory.

In a statement, Asonahores pointed out that for the association, “it is important to remember that tourism is a globalized sector, which requires a fiscal and legal framework in accordance with the competitive and long-term environment, which generates trust and maximizes the flow of capitals to the country.”