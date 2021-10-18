If you pay with a debit card you must present your identity document or secret code

Through a ruling, the SCJ ordered the business premises to verify the identity of the cardholders.

Santo Domingo, DR.

The First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice ordered that commercial establishments verify the identity of debit cardholders when making payments to protect users.

Locals will have to ask people for a secret code or their identity document to validate that they are the owners of the banking products.

The ruling dated August 31, 2021, provides that “affiliated establishments must verify the ownership of the cardholder by requiring an identity document.”

Likewise, it emphasizes that regardless of the type of debit card used, businesses must exhaust the mechanisms to prevent its misuse as a payment instrument.

The ruling seeks to generate an exercise of “good practice” in charge of commercial establishments to protect users from improper actions at the hands of a third party.

The decision was adopted by judges Pilar Jiménez Ortiz, who presides over the room; and justices Justiniano Montero Montero, Vanessa Acosta Peralta and Napoleón Estévez Lavandier.