Get ready to pay more for onions

Santo Domingo.- The Federation of onion dealers grouped in the FCUE on Monday said there’s an onion shortage in the country, for which they reiterate that it is necessary for the Government to authorize import permits to retailers to avoid a possible increase in the product in the coming months.

In a press release, it assured that there is no abundance of onion in the country and that, if not imported, its price could again rise to more than RD$100 per pound.

“There is no onion, there is no abundance of it. If import permits are not granted for December, there will not be, and the little that is sold, would have a price higher than RD$100 per pound, as in previous times,” said Julio López, president of the FCUE.