Canadians look to invest as Gov. touts business climate
Santo Domingo.– A mission of Canadian business leaders interested in investing in the Dominican Republic in the areas of trade, development, investment, industry, tourism, cooperation for environmental sanitation projects and others, visited Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez yesterday.
The official explained that with this meeting the work agenda of these businessmen in the country began.
“You are in a nation with an excellent investment climate, reinforced by the efforts of the Dominican Government to combat corruption and impunity.
In addition, we have a free zone regime that generates investment facilities and we have macroeconomic stability,” added the foreign minister.
The arrival in the country of this high-level business mission was coordinated by the embassy of the Dominican Republic in Canada, and its ambassador Michelle Cohen.
Never invest in this country , you will lose your money, they will steal any money invested if they can !
Business climate? I have a building project in the works, and we are now on hold (several million dollars) because the investors want to wait and see what the court says on the vaccine card mandate.
if the court rules in favor of the people we will build. If not, the investors are pulling out. They feel his move (if approved) makes him a dictator who can then do anything he wants to anyone without recourse.
There is no business climate , only what they can steal or embezzel from you ! This is a very corrupt country ! Beware !