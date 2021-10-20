Canadians look to invest as Gov. touts business climate

Santo Domingo.– A mission of Canadian business leaders interested in investing in the Dominican Republic in the areas of trade, development, investment, industry, tourism, cooperation for environmental sanitation projects and others, visited Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez yesterday.

The official explained that with this meeting the work agenda of these businessmen in the country began.

“You are in a nation with an excellent investment climate, reinforced by the efforts of the Dominican Government to combat corruption and impunity.

In addition, we have a free zone regime that generates investment facilities and we have macroeconomic stability,” added the foreign minister.

The arrival in the country of this high-level business mission was coordinated by the embassy of the Dominican Republic in Canada, and its ambassador Michelle Cohen.