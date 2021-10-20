Dominican leader off to Panama for talks

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will travel Wednesday morning to Panama, on a commercial flight, through Las Americas International Airport.

In an official trip he will meet with the presidents, Laurentino Cortizo, of Panamá, and Carlos Alvarado, of Costa Rica.

He will return to the country in the afternoon.

Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, has been in Panama City since Tuesday, as part of the delegation that will accompany Abinader to the official visit that he will make to that nation.