Ministry of Agriculture sows 30 thousand plots of corn in Puerto Plata

The Ministry of Agriculture said the government's goal is to plant more than 300,000 maize and sorghum tasks in different parts of the country. (PHOTO AGRICULTURE)

Attempts to reduce costs in the poultry and pork sectors

The Ministry of Agriculture, in its commitment to ensuring the supply of food in the country, by mandate of President Luis Abinader began in Luperón, Puerto Plata, the planting of 30 thousand tasks (4650 acres) of land with corn of high genetic quality, to contribute to poultry and pig producers affected by the increase in prices of international inputs.

According to the document issued by the Communications Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture, the government’s goal is to plant in different parts of the country more than 300,000 corn and sorghum tasks (1 land task or “tarea” = 0.155 acres) to contribute significantly to the reduction of costs in the production of eggs, pork and chicken meats, as well as other products that make up the basic staples.

Another seven thousand tasks (1085 acres) will be prepared in the coming days for the planting of cassava, sweet potato, beans, coffee, cocoa, and tobacco, by order of the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, who has allocated the necessary resources to increase national production, reasonable prices and the profitability of the producer.

The land was cultivated free of charge with high-tech plowing and planting machinery acquired by the governing body of agriculture to support 200 farmers in this demarcation.

In addition, Agriculture distributed high-quality seeds and supplements for planting and harvesting crops, as part of the policies implemented by Minister Cruz, to guarantee food security, said Deputy Minister of Production and Marketing, Eulalio Ramirez.

Producers will also receive the economic financing necessary for planting through the Agricultural Bank.

“The Dominican Government is committed to supporting the producers of the field, as part of the country’s agricultural development plan, with the creation of jobs and sustainable development,” said Ramírez when leading the start of planting.

The event was also attended by the person in charge of the Agricultural Zone, Carlos Hernández, the national coordinator of the Regionals, Eduardo Mercedes, and local government authorities and agricultural producer organizations.