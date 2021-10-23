Premium gasoline rises RD $ 4.00 and regular gasoline RD $ 3.00

Ministry of Industry and Commerce indicated increases in almost all fuels.

Santo Domingo, DR

For the second consecutive week, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MICM) increased the price of fuels between three and four pesos.

Through a press release, they alleged that the government “assumed” a debt of 650 million pesos with importers to “maintain” the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and “prevent premium and regular gasoline from rising between 10 and 21 pesos.”

In this regard, MICM specified that as of this Friday, premium gasoline would be sold at RD$269.80 per gallon, with an increase of four pesos, while regular gasoline will go up to RD$252.80 for an increase of three pesos.

The price of the rest of the fuels will be Regular Gasoil RD$191.90 per gallon up RD$3.00; Optimum Gasoil RD$216.20 per gallon up RD$4.00; Avtur RD$180.68 per gallon up RD$3.00; Kerosene RD$209.80 per gallon up RD$3. 00; Fuel Oil #6 RD$153.64 per gallon down RD$0.20; Fuel Oil 1%S RD$172.01 per gallon up RD$2.00; Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$, 134.10 per gallon, maintains its price and Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter maintains its price.

The vice-minister of Internal Commerce of the MICM, Ramón Pérez Fermín, alleged that with this intervention of the Government “avoids” that Regular and Optimum gas oils rise 36 and 21 pesos, respectively.

He assured that the outlook continues to be discouraging for non-oil-producing countries such as the Dominican Republic. “The average for the month of October, has been 80.33, compared to 71.65 in September, that is a 12.11% increase, and if we look at the last twelve months, the price increase has been 103.88%.”