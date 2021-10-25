Dominican to Haiti exports: US$1.64B to ‘negligible’ US$7M

Santo Domingo.- Between January-August 2019 and January-August 2021, total exports of products from the Dominican Republic to Haiti amounted to US$1.64 billion, compared to the “negligible” of imports valued at US$7 million, highlights an analysis from the Haiti Studies Unit of the P. Alemán Study Center of the Pontifical Catholic University (Pucmm).

“It is worth noting an unprecedented coefficient, unique in the world, of 230 dollars exported for every dollar imported.”

The report, which analyzes the aforementioned months from 2019 to 2021, indicates that, in the case of the exchange of goods from the Dominican nation with the Haitian, an accumulated surplus of US$1.6 billion stands out, including US$1.2 billion (74%) credited to 12 items considered relevant.

“Three that occupied the first positions of importance in surplus in absolute and relative value were: cotton with US$263 million (16.11%), plastics and their manufactures with US$204 million (12.49%) and knitted clothing with US$187 million (11.45%).”

“That is to say, a joint amount of US$654 million (40.05%).”