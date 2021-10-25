Sector concerned about fuel price increases

Santo Domingo – The president of the National Confederation of Transport Organizations (Conatra), Antonio Marte, said that the Government would have to find a way to alleviate the constant increases in fuel prices every week.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes informed that for this week, some prices would be as follows: Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$269.80 per gallon, up by RD$4.00; Regular Gasoil RD$191.90 per gallon, up by RD$3.00, and Optimum up by RD$4.00.

The president of the National Federation of Dominican Transport (Fenatrado), Ricardo de los Santos, expressed that this increase in fuels is worrying because along with this come increases in the price of necessities.

“This is a situation in which we do not have control, but it does affect all the carriers in a serious way,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, the Central Nacional de Transportistas Unificados, William Pérez Figuereo, said that this new increase in fuels leaves them without answers to their drivers since they are the most affected. He also said that they have been resisting almost 40 weeks of fuel price increases.