Seven countries eye regional Securities market

Santo Domingo.- The superintendents of the securities markets of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Panama signed a multilateral MOU to establish the initial bases on coordination and cooperation.

It seeks “to achieve an effective exchange of information and contribute to the formation of an efficient, transparent and organized regional securities market, within the framework of their respective legal systems.”

“This is the first regional meeting that takes place between the authorities of the stock market; and through activities like this, it seeks to standardize actions for the development of the stock market in each country.”