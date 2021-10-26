Abinader to address tax hike Wed.

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will address the country on Wednesday to establish his position on the tax reform, with the aim of reassuring the population about the much debated issue at the national level.

This was announced by José Ignacio Paliza, administrative minister of the Presidency and president of the Modern Revolutionary Party, who assured that the president will address important issues with, “the best interests of the country in mind and will respond to the concerns that the population may have about the tax reform.”

He assured that through a radio, television and social networks the president will refer to the proposals of different sectors of society about the Tax Reform.