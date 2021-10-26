All tax breaks in Dominican Republic’s crosshairs

Santo Domingo.- The exemptions of the legislators once again caused a stir and rejection in the public opinion now due to the condition of several deputies that to renounce that benefit they must receive a salary increase and that all sectors be stripped of the tax break.

Social and religious actors raised their criticisms on the subject yesterday, while deputies from different parties took up its defense.

Almost a dozen opposition and ruling party deputies agreed that the exemptions be eliminated, but they maintain the position that also those who benefit from all State institutions. Others were in favor of having a salary readjustment as compensation in case their exemptions are withdrawn.

Institutionalism and Justice Foundation (Finjus) executive vice president, Servio Tulio Castaños Guzmán, assured that they have been against the practice of legislators to make use of exemptions.