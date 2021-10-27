Dominican Customs tech expedites imports, exports

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader and Customs launched Tuesday the new “MOR” Risk Engine technology platform, an internal system that streamlines customs processes for cargo inspection.

“The high precision tool takes the data from customs declarations and analyzes them, combining indicators and business rules to predict and identify the risk profile of imports and exports before their arrival or departure at our ports and airports,” said Customs director, Eduardo Sanz.

The official indicated that in this way it is possible to accurately profile the loads according to the origin and final destination of the item.