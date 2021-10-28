Exporters happy that taxes won’t climb

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Exporters Association (Adoexpo) president), Elizabeth Mena, welcomed the decision of President Luis Abinader to withdraw the tax reform proposal, which shows evident support for the private sector and the national productive apparatus.

Through a press release, Mena indicated that “it is time for all of us, together with civil society and the State, to work together to develop the Dominican economy.”

The president of Adoexpo stressed that “today more than ever, social peace and stability are necessary to boost production and exports to make the Dominican Republic the logistics hub that we aspire to so much.”