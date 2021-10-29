Dominicans get a higher light bill as of Mon.

Santo Domingo.- The cost of the electricity service provided by the distribution companies (EDE) will increase in price from next Monday, November 1, when the gradual dismantling of the bill subsidy begins, which will be carried out every three months, until December of 2026, and that in the last two months of 2021 will cause an average rise in the rate of 1.4% per kilowatt hour.

With this first clearing, the rate for residential customers will rise, on average, between RD$47.71 and RD$53.89 (US$1.0), which will depend on the range of energy consumption in kilowatt hours.

The measure to dismantle the subsidy, established in the Electricity Pact, signed last February by the business, political and government sectors, seeks to bring the current rate to the level that reflects the real cost of the service, with gradual increases to be determined by the Superintendence of Electricity (SIE) each quarter.