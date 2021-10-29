US$14.3M for 11 new free zone companies

Santo Domingo.- The National Export Free Zones Council (CNZFE) said the sector closed with 180,000 direct jobs in September, reaching its highest number of workers in the last 15 years.

It announced the approval of the installation of 11 new companies, including four extensions and a new park, with an investment of close to RD$760 million (US$14.3 million), which will generate 830 direct jobs.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, Víctor (Ito) Bisonó, who chairs the council, reported that the new companies that will be installed will be dedicated to tobacco processing and cigar manufacturing, jewelry manufacturing and finishing, recycling of solid metal waste, plastics, cardboard and rubber; assembly and manufacture of electronic and communication equipment, food preparation and supply, as well as call center and telemarketing services.