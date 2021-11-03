Dominican Republic vows to protect its forests

Santo Domingo.- Environment Minister Orlando Jorge Mera, signed on behalf of the Dominican Government the declaration “Action on forests and land use,” which was endorsed by more than 100 world leaders gathered at the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), with the objective of halting and reversing the loss of forests and land degradation by 2030, at a cost of more than US$19 billion from public and private funds.

“For us, having been part of this initiative that seeks, among other things, to conserve biodiversity through the conservation of forests and soils is of vital importance in the face of the efforts we are making in the Dominican Republic to maintain our forestry capacity that it is 42%, and increase it intensely by the year 2030,” said the official by phone from Glasgow.